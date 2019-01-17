Ex-wife of Madison mayor back in jail

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - The ex-wife of Madison mayor Paul Finley is back in jail.
52-year-old Julie Finley was arrested on Wednesday after being ordered to serve a 180-day sentence for a DUI charge.
Finley was first ordered to serve that sentence in 2017, but was then placed on probation for 2 years.
Court documents say she was arrested on another DUI charge in Giles County, Tennessee in July. After that arrest, police revoked her initial probation and booked her into jail.
Documents also say Finley failed multiple alcohol screenings.
Police placed Finley on a “zero tolerance” policy regarding alcohol in May 2018.
Finley is being held in the Madison County Jail. WAFF is working to learn more on her sentencing.
