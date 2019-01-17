Cullman Co. Sheriff: Criminals cloning your debit card

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Surveillance cameras captured a man and others using other people’s debit card information at ATM’s in Cullman County.
But that’s not the only place these crooks have targeted.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for that man. They think he has a wireless device that traps your debit card information. Once it’s trapped, the criminals transfer your information onto a blank card, and just like that, they can steal your money.
When it comes to credit card fraud, it’s not if your information gets compromised, it’s when.
“Every single day somebody comes in contact with a way their card is possibly being compromised,” said Sgt. Cameron Beedle with the Financial Crimes Task Force.
He and other investigators from multiple agencies investigate many cases dealing with debit card fraud.
“Every time that the credit card company, or merchants, or retailers find a way to combat the way their cards are being compromised, somebody else will find a way to compromise them,” he said.
In Cullman County. the Sheriff said a man and his accomplices are using a wireless device to trap your debit card information. Surveillance cameras captured multiple cars used in the crimes.
“In this day in time, it’s really difficult not to become a victim,” said Sgt. Beedle.
Sgt. Beedle said skimmers are the most common devices criminals are using to take your information, and eventually get into your bank account.
There are steps, though, to avoid becoming a victim.
“When you go places, see if there are skimmers on it - check it, pull it,” he said.
But sometimes, you don’t know until it’s too late.
“Something that people really need to be aware of? Look at their bills,” said Sgt. Beedle. “Sometimes, if you have a card that has a large balance on it, then you won’t notice $100 here or $50 here, and they will continually use your card in small places. So check your bill.”
Sgt. Beedle said if you’re deciding whether to use a debit card or a credit card, credit cards are better because your bank will reimburse you if there’s fraud.
Another thing to consider, sync your card to your phone so every time you make a purchase, you’ll get a notification.
