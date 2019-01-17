Capital murder suspect in teen beheading case appears before judge

By Chris Joseph | January 17, 2019 at 4:55 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 4:55 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Thursday a man charged with two counts of capital murder appeared before a Madison County judge for a status conference, and his grand jury hearing was tentatively scheduled.

In June, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Yoni Martinez Aguilar for the murders of 13-year-old Mariah Lopez and her 49-year-old grandmother, Oralia Mendoza.

Deputies found Lopez’s body beheaded in the woods near Lemley Drive in Madison County, and later found Mendoza’s body at Moon Cemetery at Cave Springs Road.

On Thursday, Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann told Judge Donna Pate he was not yet in possession of either autopsy report.

He said the prosecution was still waiting on supplemental evidence from the sheriff’s office, which is still being compiled.

Gann told Judge Pate it could be April before all the materials needed were assembled, and she tentatively scheduled the grand jury hearing for “late April."

Aguilar remained silent throughout the court proceedings.

Israel Gonzalez Palomino is also facing two capital murder charges in relation to Lopez’s and Mendoza’s deaths.

