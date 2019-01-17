AL lawmaker introduces bill to prohibit holding phone while driving

MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) - One Alabama lawmaker is trying to make it illegal to hold your phone while driving.
Rep. Allen Farley has introduced House Bill 6. This bill is similar to the hands-free law Georgia passed over the summer, in which driving with a phone in your hand could get you into trouble.
His goal is to limit distractions while you’re driving.
A deadly accident on I-65 in Shelby County prompted Farley to write the bill.
“After this accident on the interstate, my wife looked at me and said you’ve been talking about this hands-free legislation since you’ve been in Montgomery. It’s time you step up and did something,” he said.
This bill will be discussed at the upcoming legislative session in March.
If it does become law, Farley says the consequences for holding your phone while driving starts at $50 fine and then goes up from there. The catch is it also adds points to your drivers license, and if you reach a certain point threshold, your license could then be suspended.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.