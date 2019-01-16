SBI investigating case of man who died in police custody in Jackson County

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death of a man who died in custody early Monday morning.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips said deputies pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop, shortly after midnight on Willow Street.
During the interview process, Sheriff Phillips says deputies noticed the man had something in his mouth.
When they inquired what it was, Sheriff Phillips says the man then started chewing.
It was at that point they went to take the man down and the man began resisting.
Once he was down and handcuffed, Sheriff Phillips says they were able to pull a plastic bag that had been chewed open by the man and found approximately one and a half grams of methamphetamine inside.
Sheriff Phillips says they immediately called for an ambulance but the man died either on the way or at the hospital.
The man has since been identified as 58 year old Bruce Edgar Johnson of Scottsboro.
Sheriff Phillips says they believe the man died from an overdose of the drug but an autopsy is being performed.
We’re reaching out to the SBI for more information.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.