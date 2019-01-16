Sand Rock woman killed in house fire

SAND ROCK, AL (WAFF) - A house fire in the Mount Vernon community claimed the life of a Sand Rock woman early Wednesday.
The fire was reported on County Road 74 at approximately 2:30 a.m. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports there were three occupants inside. Two of the residents made it out alive, while a third was found deceased.
The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 75-year-old Wilma Green Dover.
The Sand Rock, Dogtown, Centre, Tucker’s Chapel and Leesburg fire departments responded, along with the DeKalb County and Cherokee County sheriff’s offices.
The residence was situated on the DeKalb County and Cherokee County line and is currently being investigated by both sheriff’s offices as well as the state fire marshal.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
“This is a tragic event and our department has this family in our prayers as they try to cope with this tragedy," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “I encourage everyone to pray for this family and come together in support of their needs."
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.