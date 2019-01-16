Quiet today, rain Thursday, then an active weekend of arctic weather

It is a chilly to start the day out there today as we are seeing temperatures into the low 30s across much of the Valley. Wind is relatively calm so there is not much of a wind chill. Fog is an issue for some.
There will be some areas of patchy freezing fog, so watch out for that on your ride to work. After a chilly start to the day, we will be sunny and warm with temps into the 50s for the afternoon. Wind will stay light from the southwest at less than 5 mph. A few clouds will pass in and out throughout the day, but they will increase as we move into the overnight hours. Our next chance of rain will be here tomorrow during the mid-to-late morning hours. While it doesn’t look like it will be a heavy rain, it does look like it will be off and on through much of the midday and into the evening. We will be dry and warmer for your Friday.
This weekend looks to be much more active. Rain chances pick up during the morning Saturday and will be with us most of the day. Rain at times will be heavy and we could even have a few rumbles of Thunder. It is Saturday night into Sunday that the biggest changes will move in. We have the FIRST ALERT out for a major push of arctic air, which is expected to move in overnight into Sunday. If the moisture is still around, then we could see some snowflakes flying across the Valley. Accumulation will likely be minimal. The big issue will be the major cold air that continues to move in. Monday morning’s temperatures will likely be into the teens with wind chills in the single digits!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
