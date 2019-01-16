Quiet today, rain Thursday, then an active weekend of arctic weather

There will be some areas of patchy freezing fog, so watch out for that on your ride to work. After a chilly start to the day, we will be sunny and warm with temps into the 50s for the afternoon. Wind will stay light from the southwest at less than 5 mph. A few clouds will pass in and out throughout the day, but they will increase as we move into the overnight hours. Our next chance of rain will be here tomorrow during the mid-to-late morning hours. While it doesn’t look like it will be a heavy rain, it does look like it will be off and on through much of the midday and into the evening. We will be dry and warmer for your Friday.