Multiple dry pet food brands recalled due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D

Multiple dry pet food brands recalled due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D
Multiple pet food brands have voluntarily recalled its dry dog food
By Jenson Strock | January 16, 2019 at 1:48 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 2:50 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Numerous pet food manufacturers have voluntarily recalled their dry pet food products due to potentially high levels of vitamin D.

The FDA has been alerting pet owners about these recalls due to complaints that dogs experienced vitamin D toxicity after eating the food.

After testing, they found that samples of the food did contain excessive and potentially toxic levels of vitamin D. While the vitamin is an essential nutrient for dogs, high amounts can cause health problems like kidney failure or even death.

Currently, the only products affected are dry dog foods.

Common symptoms of vitamin D toxicity:

  • Vomiting
  • Loss of appetite
  • Increased thirst
  • Increased urination
  • Excessive drooling
  • Weight loss

What should pet owners do?

Pet owners whose dogs are showing symptoms and have been eating the recalled brands should contact their veterinarians. You will be asked to provide a detailed diet history to your vet. The FDA suggests taking a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.

Stop feeding recalled products to your pets immediately. You are asked to contact the company listed on the package for more instructions and throw the products away so that kids, pets and other wildlife can’t get to it.

According to the FDA, you can report a suspect illness to online through its Safety Reporting Portal or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. FDA representatives also suggest working with your veterinarian to submit your pet’s medical records as part of the report. You can find more information on how to report this to the FDA on their page: How to Report a Pet Food Complaint.

FDA officials report that this is a developing situation and more recalls could be announced in the future. The products subject to the recall have been sold nationwide.

Here is the current list of pet food brands that have been recalled:

This issue is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.