Multiple dry pet food brands recalled due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Numerous pet food manufacturers have voluntarily recalled their dry pet food products due to potentially high levels of vitamin D.
The FDA has been alerting pet owners about these recalls due to complaints that dogs experienced vitamin D toxicity after eating the food.
After testing, they found that samples of the food did contain excessive and potentially toxic levels of vitamin D. While the vitamin is an essential nutrient for dogs, high amounts can cause health problems like kidney failure or even death.
Currently, the only products affected are dry dog foods.
Common symptoms of vitamin D toxicity:
- Vomiting
- Loss of appetite
- Increased thirst
- Increased urination
- Excessive drooling
- Weight loss
What should pet owners do?
Pet owners whose dogs are showing symptoms and have been eating the recalled brands should contact their veterinarians. You will be asked to provide a detailed diet history to your vet. The FDA suggests taking a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.
Stop feeding recalled products to your pets immediately. You are asked to contact the company listed on the package for more instructions and throw the products away so that kids, pets and other wildlife can’t get to it.
According to the FDA, you can report a suspect illness to online through its Safety Reporting Portal or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. FDA representatives also suggest working with your veterinarian to submit your pet’s medical records as part of the report. You can find more information on how to report this to the FDA on their page: How to Report a Pet Food Complaint.
FDA officials report that this is a developing situation and more recalls could be announced in the future. The products subject to the recall have been sold nationwide.
Here is the current list of pet food brands that have been recalled:
- Sunshine Mills, Inc.
- Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press)
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
- Kroger (12/5/18)
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- King Soopers (12/5/18)
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18)
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
- ANF, Inc. (11/28/18)
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18)
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18)
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- Nutrisca (11/2/18)
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
This issue is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.