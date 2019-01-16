More than 140 employees laid off at FreightCar America

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - More than 140 laid off employees at the FreightCar America Plant, one of the biggest employers in the Shoals.
One employee agreed to talk with WAFF 48 if he could remain anonymous. He says he has worked for FreightCar America for more than five years.
The employee says when he got to work on Monday, he and 30 other longtime employees were called into a meeting where they got the news they were being laid off.
“He said we got to have a layoff because we don’t have the work. Well it shocked a lot of us because I mean five years and we never had this problem,” said Former FreightCar America Plant employee.
He’s says human resources told them they weren’t getting enough business to keep all employees on staff. When they asked why they were selected to be let go, HR said they are going by EPT which is emergency personal time, disciplinary actions, and I guess who’s been there the shortest amount of time.
"Well what’s so funny about that is everybody that was in that group had been there 3 or more years,” said Former FreightCar America Plant employee.
The employee says what makes the situation worse is it came without warning. Now 145 employees and their families are left scrambling to make ends meet.
“It’s cutting us pretty deep, five years of my life I’ve spent their working my tail off,” sad Former FreightCar America Plant employee.
Many employees are already out looking for work they tell me they hope to find work as soon as possible
