Local organizations putting on ‘furlough open house’ for NASA workers

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - First Baptist Church in Huntsville is hosting an open house for Marshall Space Flight Center workers furloughed by the government shutdown.
On Thursday, local government agencies, financial institutions, support services and other organizations will be providing information on how furloughed workers can access resources in the Valley.
The resources include information on unemployment compensation, furlough assistance loans, food assistance and short term job opportunities among others.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church’s community center.
The address is 600 Governors Dr. SW in Huntsville.
