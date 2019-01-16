Limestone County investigator suing sheriff, chief deputy over sex assault, retaliation allegations

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An investigator with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is suing over allegations of sexual assault by her superior officer as well as retaliation and harassment.
The federal lawsuit filed in January names the county, County Commission, Sheriff Mike Blakely, and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss.
The investigator says the county and sheriff “engaged in actions that are discriminatory and therefore deprived Plaintiff of her clearly established equal protection rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment.”
These allegations include demoting and reprimanding her after she reported a sexual assault from her superior, not disciplining the accused, failing to promote her and promoting less qualified individuals instead, and subjecting her to harassment by male officers.
The plaintiff said on Jan. 14, 2017, she and her boyfriend visited Sloss at his home. She alleges he followed her outside and touched her inappropriately, pushed her against a car and said he would make her a captain if she consented to sexual advances. She says she refused.
The plaintiff says she told her boyfriend what happened on the way home.
She says Sloss retaliated by having her watched and followed, including having her followed from the sheriff’s rodeo. She says that after the rodeo, Blakely called her into his office to reprimand her, including job threats, calling her a “bad apple,” and saying he can “do any G** ***m thing [he] wanted.”
She also says Blakely refused to speak with her about the alleged assault and did not discipline Sloss.
The plaintiff says that while males in the department were promoted, she was demoted multiple times and later placed on paid leave.
She alleges that harassment and retaliations continued after she filed a grievance with the County Commission regarding the alleged assault. She said a ruling on the grievance was never issued.
The plaintiff further alleges that men in the department were not reprimanded for actions she implies would warrant it.
WAFF 48 News has reached out the the sheriff’s office for comment. We have not yet heard back but will update the story as soon as we do.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.