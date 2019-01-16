Former TN teacher sentenced to 20 years for 2017 kidnapping of student

MAURY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Former Maury County teacher Tad Cummins has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for the 2017 kidnapping of his 15-year-old female student.
She was reported missing March 13, 2017 after a friend dropped her off at a restaurant in Columbia, Tennessee.
Prosecutors say Cummins took the girl across the country, engaging in sexual activity "every day as they traveled from state to state.”
They were eventually found in Cecilville, Florida on April 20, 2017. Cummins was then taken into custody.
In April 2018, the 52-year-old pleaded guilty to crossing state lines to have sex with a minor and obstruction of justice.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.