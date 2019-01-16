FDA recalls 9 brands of dry dog food following toxicity reports

NORTHEAST OHIO, OH (WOIO) - The FDA has recalled several brands of dry dog food, and is alerting dog owners and veterinary professionals alike.
The recall was issued after the FDA received complaints that the dogs consuming the potentially tainted food experienced vitamin D toxicity.
Experts say symptoms can include drooling, vomiting, lethargy and loss of appetite.
The list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA include:
- Sunshine Mills, Inc.
- Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- Ahold Delhaize (firm has not yet issued recall press)
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
- Kroger (12/5/18)
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- King Soopers (12/5/18)
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc. (11/29/18)
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
- ANF, Inc. (11/28/18)
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- Lidl (Orlando brand) (11/6/18)
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Natural Life Pet Products (11/2/18, expanded 11/9/18)
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- Nutrisca (11/2/18)
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
The recalled products were sold nationwide.
