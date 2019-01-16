Ed Henry pleads guilty to information in Medicare fraud case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -Former state representative Ed Henry appeared in federal Court Wednesday, pleading guilty to information involving theft of government property.
Pleading guilty to information allows the defendant to plead to a count prior to indictment.
Henry was previously indicted on more than a dozen counts including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States, violation of the anti-kickback statute, and conspiracy to commit heath care fraud. Those indictments were waived during Wednesday’s proceeding.
Henry’s former business, MyPractice24, provided chronic care management services for Medicare Part B recipients.
The government alleged Henry's company would offer things of value to doctors offices in exchange for referring Medicare Part B patients to his business. The doctors would waive the copay, and Medicare would reimburse the doctor for the services.
Medicare required a small copay from patients for this service, which offered a 20 minute phone call to patients once a month who have multiple chronic illnesses.
The kickback scheme was uncovered by the federal government during a high-profile pill mill investigation surrounding Montgomery Dr. Gilberto Sanchez.
Court documents indicate Henry solicited patient referrals from Sanchez in exchange for money and an employee to work in Sanchez’s office free of cost.
According to the government, Sanchez and Henry agreed to waive patient copays for the chronic care management services and still bill for reimbursement, despite having an obligation to collect the fees.
Sanchez is currently serving time in federal prison.
Last week, Henry's co-defendant, Dr. Nicole Scruggs, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks in relation to a federal health care program.
In open court, Scruggs said Henry's company supplied an employee to her practice at no cost in exchange for referring patients to his business. Henry's employee collected copays and fees from Scruggs' patients and identified patients to enroll in MyPractice24.
Scruggs tearfully entered a guilty plea at the end of the hearing. Scruggs will remain on bond pending sentencing. She could serve up to five years in prison.
Henry is also accused of entering the same deal with a third co-defendant, Dr. Punuru Reddy.
Currently Reddy is set for trial.
Henry will be sentenced this spring. He could serve up to ten years in prison.
The charges are not related to Henry’s former legislative position.
