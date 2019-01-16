Crews on scene of house fire on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville.
First responders have a portion of the road blocked off as they battle the fire.
Investigators say a passerby saw light smoke coming from the house and called the authorities.
When crews arrived, they put the fire out in the bedroom.
Officials are investigating to find out the cause of the fire.
The house is not a total loss but does have smoke damage.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
Neighbors told fire crews they haven’t seen the homeowners in about a week
WAFF has a crew on the scene working to learn more.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.