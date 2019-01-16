Fort Payne seeks to change the way they elect City Council members

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Fort Payne is considering changing the way it elects its City Council members.
City officials say they believe candidate who do well should be rewarded and not punished.
Fort Payne council members are considering a resolution to rearrange how they conduct their at-large municipal elections.
To make any change a resolution would have to be passed by the council and then passed as a local bill in the state legislature.
Currently, if more than 10 people run there’s a runoff between the top ten. That runoff then finds five winners to serve.
But city officials want the election to allow for a runoff only for those people who do not get 50 percent of the vote or more the first time around.
The mayor says he feels people who get a majority of the first time shouldn't be punished by having to run in a runoff.
“That’s just not right and that’s happened two or three times in the past. Whoever gets a majority on the first runaround should automatically be in it and the runoff ought to be on the ones that didn’t and that’s what we’re trying to change,” said Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser.
The council will be presented with that resolution at their next meeting on Feb. 5.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.