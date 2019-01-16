Celebrity chef will serve free meals daily to furloughed federal workers in Washington

(CNN) - We're on day 26 of the government shutdown and Celebrity chef José Andrés says he will feed furloughed federal workers in Washington.
Andres made the announcement on Twitter.
“We will open a kitchen on Pennsylvania Avenue this week to join private sector effort to feed federal employees during the shutdown. It’s only fair to feed Americans in need!” Andres wrote in the Twitter post.
His nonprofit World Central Kitchen will be overseeing the effort.
They will be serving free hot meals beginning Wednesday to federal workers with a valid ID and their families.
"We plan to make thousands of daily meals each day, and we will remain open as long as needed," said Chloe Mata Crane, a spokeswoman for World Central Kitchen.
Andres also asked politicians to end the shutdown.
"This has a double meaning. We will have food for you to eat or food for you to take home, but I also hope this will be a call to action to our senators and congressmen and specially President Trump, to make sure that we end this moment in the history of America where families are about to go hungry," Andrés said.
