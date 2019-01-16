Applications open for SALSA program

(WAFF) - Parents wanting to send their children to learn about space in a week-long program now have the opportunity to do so.
Applications for the Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama (SALSA) are now open.
The program will allow two students, between the ages of 12 and 14, to attend the academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
This opportunity is being presented through a partnership between the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the Alabama Legislature.
