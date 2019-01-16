APOLLO 11 German-American Heritage Lecture Series

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -In celebration of the Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago, this lecture series will feature those who lived and worked it.
The panel discussion will be conducted by four Wernher von Braun team family children, Ursula Mrazek Vann, Klaus Rosinski, Uwe Hueter and Volker Roth this Thursday evening as they share stories and anecdotes of their early, unique childhoods.
Post WWII in 1945-46 German rocket scientists were brought to Ft Bliss, Texas, to help launch America’s space program. Wives and children began joining them starting in December 1946. What was life like for these children growing up under US Army camp, lock-up conditions? School-aged children were bussed to attend El Paso schools; all endeavored to cope with a new home, culture and language.
Location: Huntsville Main Public Library, 915 Monroe St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801
Jan 17 6 pm, Hsv Main Library Family Life in Ft. Bliss (1946-1950) - Klaus Rosinski, Uwe Hueter, Gisela Vowe Galzerano, Volker Roth
Feb 21 6 pm, Hsv Main Library Paperclip Family Experiences (1946-50s) - Ed Buckbee, Rainer Klauss, Ursula Mrazek Vann, Peter Finzel, Georg von Tiesenhausen
Apr 18 6 pm, Hsv Main Library Paperclip Team Moves to Huntsville - Ed Buckbee, Christel Kuberg Dunn, Inge Kuberg Zanaty, Georg von Tiesenhausen, Volker Roth
May 16 4 pm, Discovery Theater US Space & Rocket Center Return to Peenemuende - Ed Buckbee, Jackie Dannenberg, Dick Curtis, Heidi Collier
Jul 15 6 pm, Hsv Main Library Paperclip2 - Ed Buckbee, Klaus Dannenberg, Uwe Hueter, Volker Roth
Jul 18 6 pm, Hsv Main Library Huntsville Rocket City, USA - Kenny Mitchell
Aug 1 1 pm, Discovery Theater, US Space & Rocket Center Cultural Melding Storytelling - Rainer Klauss, George von Tiesenhausen, Ursula Mrazek Vann
Aug 15 6 pm, Hsv Main Library Army Role in US Space Race - Ed Buckbee, Michael Baker
Aug 29 1 pm, Discovery Theater, US Space & Rocket Center Kenny Mitchell’s Story NASA Russia Partnership - Kenny Mitchell
