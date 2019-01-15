Weekend raid nets drugs, guns at Boaz motel

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - Four people are facing drug charges in Marshall County after a raid on a Boaz motel over the weekend.
Demarcus Mostella of Gadsden, Alexis Kitchens of Sardis City, and Krystal Knebel of Attalla are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of herion with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Xathan Cook of Attalla also faces those charges and possession of an altered firearm.
Police say they knew the suspects had weapons so they called in area SWAT teams to assist
Boaz police say one of their patrol officers spotted what appeared to be drug activity at the Key West Inn which sparked an investigation.
That led to a search warrant for one of the motel's rooms Saturday around noon.
Police got the help of SWAT teams from Arab and Guntersville and the Marshall County Drug Task Force in making the search.
Boaz Chief Josh Gaskin says they were able to make the raid and four arrests without incident.
They found three weapons, one was altered.
They also discovered a significant amount of methamphetamine, especially concerning was the near trafficking weight of heroin found in the room.
“Yeah, we’ve been seeing a lot of, a lot more of the heroin in this area. A lot of times we may not see the heroin, we just may see the after effect of it where someone has overdosed on it but we have seen an increase in the heroin arrests as well,” said Gaskin.
Gaskin says they are considering also filing federal charges.
