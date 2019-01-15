Phil Sims sworn in as new Marshall County sheriff

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - There’s a new sheriff in town in Marshall County.
Phil Sims was sworn in Monday afternoon.
Monday’s swearing in brings in a new day but it will also bring some changes that will start today
Sims took the oath of office and became the next Marshall County sheriff with a packed house there to congratulate him at the Marshall County Courthouse.
Sims arrived at the sheriff’s office with his staff at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning for the change over.
He says his team has spent the day looking to see what they have and don't have as well as make some corrective actions in the jail.
Sims says it's all about setting priorities in getting the situation there straightened out.
“Right now our first priority is the jail. Second priority is getting staffed back up with deputies and correction officers and then our third priority will be getting back out in the communities and addressing social issues, drug problem, SRO’s in our schools to make sure we’re fully equipped for anything like that,” said Sims.
Sims says he’s also looking forward to having a better working relationships with area police departments.
