NFL players host Cocktails for a Cause at SIP

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -TEAM FREEZE Foundation announces the Inaugural Cocktails for a Cause presented by Pro Prep Performance on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at SiP Huntsville.
Former Auburn star Jerraud Powers and former Alabama star Rashad Johnson, teammates with the Arizona Cardinals, will serve as hosts of the event.
Attendees of the event will be able to mix and mingle with former and current NFL players.
Since its founding in 2016 by former NFL standout Jerraud Powers and fellow North Alabama residents, TEAM FREEZE has worked to insure economic status does not automatically limit an individual’s opportunity to achieve their potential.
TEAM FREEZE lends support that enables individuals and families to get back on their feet after or during challenging times.
Cocktails for a Cause presented by Pro Prep Performance will enable TEAM FREEZE to enlarge its territory and scope to include all areas of a fast and growing North Alabama region.
Limited tickets to Cocktails for a Cause are $30 and can be purchased here.
