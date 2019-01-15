Morgan County sheriff Ron Puckett sworn in

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - If you live in Morgan County there’s a new sheriff on the job and he’s no stranger to law enforcement in Morgan County.
Sheriff Ron Puckett spent the past 13 years as the chief of police in Hartselle. He worked in the department for 30 years and he’s ready for the next challenge that serving as sheriff will bring.
More than 50 people showed up for his swearing in, showing their support for their new Sheriff. As Hartselle’s chief of police, Puckett supervised 28 officers. Now he’s in charge of a department with almost 200 employees!
He says he expects a learning curve especially when it comes to overseeing the Morgan County jail with almost 600 inmates. He talked about what he thinks his biggest challenge will be.
“We’ve got to continue to work on drugs. Drugs are still rampant in this county. They have been, they will always probably be a major issue for us. We have to continue to fight this war on drugs and win this war on drugs,” said Puckett.
Puckett says he has worked with a transition team for several months to prepare for his first day in office which is Jan. 15.
He’s already made several changes in the department creating new positions including a public information officer to not only talk to media, but to also reach out and connect with everyone in Morgan County on social media.
