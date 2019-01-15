Florida police K-9 given Narcan after overdosing on the job

BREVARD COUNTY, FL (Gray News) - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office police dog “Jake” is used to sniffing for drugs.
But the 3-year-old had a close call after suffering effects from sniffing too much during a screening.
Jake accidentally snorted up the narcotic ecstasy while screening passengers at Port Canaveral as they boarded the Norwegian Epic.
He picked up a scent of suspected drugs on a passenger and began to react.
“(The dog) started having some problems with balance and had some type of seizure incident of some sort, was showing effects of having inhaled some substance. They administered the Narcan and got (the dog) to the vet as quick as they could,” said Tod Goodyear, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The sheriff’s office said Jake recovered quickly without any long-term damage.
Jake is now back on the job since the incident.
According to reports, the passenger was charged with possessing a controlled substance.
