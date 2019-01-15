Florence police cracking down on drivers who pass school buses

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Drivers who pass school buses in Florence should expect to get a ticket. Florence police are on a mission to keep kids safe getting on and off school buses.
Traffic officer Troy Gurley says concerned parents have been calling saying their children barely escaped getting hit by a vehicle that did not stop for a school bus.
“When you see a stop sign and the flashing red lights you need to stop and let these kids cross the road,” Gurley said.
To try to curb this problem Florence Police will be bumping up patrols. Officers will be following school buses looking for violators.
Gurley says if they catch you breaking the law, you will suffer the consequences.
“I think its 150 dollar fine the fourth offense is actually a class C felony and you can get up to a three thousand dollar fine on the fourth conviction,” Gurley said.
Gurley also wants to remind parents to talk to their kids and remind them to look both ways when getting on and off the bus if they have to cross the street.
