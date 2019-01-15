FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Florence Police are cracking down on drivers who pass school buses. They are on a mission to keep kids safe getting on and off school buses.
"Been having a lot of complaints about vehicles not stopping for school buses that are dropping off or picking up children in the city of Florence, said, Florence Police Officer Troy Gurley.”
Traffic Officer Troy Gurley says concerned parents are calling saying their children barely escaped getting hit by a vehicle that did not stop for a school bus.
Gurley says expect to see extra patrols. They will be following school buses looking for violators. He says if they catch you breaking law you will suffer the consequences.
”When you see a bus stop! When you see a stop sign and the flashing red lights you need to stop and let kids' cross road, said, Gurley.”
Officer Gurley also wants to remind parents to talk to their kids and remind them to look both ways when getting on and off the bus if they have to cross the street.
Florence Police will have extra patrols out at school bus loading zones and unloading areas to enforce the law and to ensure everyone is safe.