Dept. of Corrections putting former inmates in gov’t positions across AL

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Some convicted workers woke up in Alabama, left their minimum security facility, and went to work in the free world unsupervised by any corrections officers.
They’re called “minimum out inmates” and the Department of Corrections is putting them in government positions across the state to learn job skills and make money.
But a convicted murderer escaped just last month, and a Tennessee Valley woman is concerned her mother’s murderer could be next.
It’s a complex process of interviews, psychological evaluations and a study of the inmates' prior offenses.
But ultimately the department uses professional discretion on where each inmate belongs, even if it means putting a convicted murderer under no correctional supervision.
Tiffany Carlisle lost her mom 14 years ago.
“I think about her a lot, I think about what she’s missed,” said Tiffany Carlisle, Daughter of murdered woman.
No Weddings, no Christmases, and no grandchildren. Curtis Anderson plead guilty to the murder of Tonya Peavy in 2008, robbing Tiffany’s family of a loved one.
A media report from the time says he shot Peavy and then left the body behind an abandoned building.
“He just dumped her like trash,” said Carlisle.
He’s now a minimum out inmate, meaning he leaves the North Alabama Community Work Center to go to a government job somewhere in the Valley with no correctional officer supervision.
The department describes minimum out inmates as individuals who do not pose a significant risk to self or others.
Carlisle says that's unacceptable, given her mothers treatment.
“There were several domestic violence incidents. Actually the day before it happened she had left him and came to my house, and there were 63 missed calls on our home phone. He was just calling repeatedly, wanting her to come back home,” said Carlisle.
Anderson faced a domestic violence charge for hitting and choking Peavy in 2004, but she declined to prosecute. He’s got five other guilty pleas, including possession of cocaine, resisting arrest and multiple DUI’s.
Associate Commissioner Steve Watson says he has “absolute” confidence in the department’s classification system, which includes an intense scrutiny of each inmate.
He says the government employees who supervise them are trained and retrained to handle inmates.
Last fiscal year the department reported four escapes from minimum security, with three of them being from the North Alabama facility where Anderson is being held.
Just last month, a murder convict escaped minimum custody in Montgomery, a horror Carlisle says the ADOC should consider.
Watson says he hates the fact Carlisle and her family are dealing with a loss, but backs the criteria that put Anderson where he is.
Every convicted murderer is eligible for minimum custody if they’re within three years of the end of their sentence or potential parole date. To be clear, that’s not required by law, it’s Department of Corrections policy.
The idea is minimum security facilities act as a transition place for inmates going back to the real world.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.