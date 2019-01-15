1 dead in New Hope Cedar Point Road house fire

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating after one person died after a house fire on New Hope Cedar Point Road in New Hope on Tuesday morning just before 1 a.m.
Crews from Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department responded to the house fire.
Investigators say a wife and husband were inside of the home at the time of the fire. The wife made it out, but her husband did not.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause and where it may have started.
The house is a total loss.
