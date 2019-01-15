Daughter of slain officer knows the pain of losing law enforcement parent

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Few people can relate to the pain Sergeant Wytasha Carter’s family is feeling, but there are some people who know that pain all too well.
Rasheka Smith’s mom, slain Fairfield Police Officer Mary Smith, was killed in the line of duty in October 2006.
Smith said when she heard the news Sgt. Carter was shot and killed Sunday morning, her first reaction was ‘what about his family?’
“Oh my god, I can’t believe someone has to go through this yet again,” said Smith.
Her mother - Officer Mary Smith - was shot and killed while checking on a suspicious vehicle on Avenue H in Fairfield. She had been with the department two months when it happened. She was an officer with the Birmingham Police for 21 years.
“Thinking back before it happened, you never think that you would have to think about something like that happening to your loved one. And then it happens, and you don’t know what to do. You don’t know how you’re going to get the next moment, not alone the next day. So, it takes a lot of time,” explained Smith.
She said it’s hard, but it’s a pain Smith says can be prevented by simply putting the guns down.
“It should never come to this. It’s senseless. I just want people to understand that police officers are human, and they have their family they want to go home to. When they sign up for the job, they know it’s dangerous, but at the end of the day they pray they go home. I just want people to respect them. They are just trying to do their job,” Smith continued.
Time has helped Smith channel her pain to support. She is sharing the same support she received when her mom was killed with other families.
