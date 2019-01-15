Cold air and falling temperatures expected this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Temperatures will respond to the sunshine this afternoon by warming into the upper 40s across much of the Valley.
Expect a light northwest wind for much of the afternoon, so wind chill shouldn’t be much of an issue today. Don’t get too down about the cold because there is some nice warmth on the way to close out the week.
Wednesday will be sunny and warm with temps into the 50s, but rain makes a comeback for Thursday.
Rainfall will pick up as we move into the morning Thursday and last into the evening before wrapping up.
However, it won’t be too heavy. The better chance of rain will be here this weekend. Rain chances pick up Saturday and will be with us most of the day.
If the precipitation is still around by Sunday morning, then things could get interesting across the Tennessee Valley.
We have the FIRST ALERT out for a major push of arctic air, which is expected to move in Sunday.
If the moisture is still around, then we could see some snowflakes flying across the Valley.
Accumulation will likely be minimal. There are still a lot of unknowns about this weekends system so keep checking back!
