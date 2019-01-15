City of Birmingham wins lawsuit regarding Confederate monument

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has won a lawsuit over its Confederate monument at Linn Park.
In 2017 then mayor William Bell covered up the monument that honors Confederate veterans because he said it was offensive to the mostly African-American city.
Attorney General Steve Marshall then sued the city saying they can’t cover up the statue.
Jefferson County Judge Michael Graffeo ruled late Monday night that the city can cover the monument and preventing them from doing so would violate free speech rights of local communities.
Marshall’s office says they plan to appeal the ruling, stating:
The Attorney General’s Office stands by its original assessment that the Alabama Monument Preservation Act is constitutional. Therefore, we will be filing an appeal.
