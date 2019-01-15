Chilly start with a sunny afternoon, Rain moves in on Thursday

Rain chances pick up Saturday and will be with us most of the day. If the precipitation is still around by Sunday morning, then things could get interesting across the Tennessee Valley. We have the FIRST ALERT out for a major push of arctic air, which is expected to move in Sunday. If the moisture is still around, then we could see some snowflakes flying across the Valley. Accumulation will likely be minimal. There are still a lot of unknowns about this weekends system so keep checking back!