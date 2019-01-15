Calhoun Community College to host FAME Information and Recruiting Sessions in Decatur and Huntsville

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -Calhoun Community College will host information sessions for the Alabama FAME (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education) program on January 29, 2019, 5:30 p.m. on the Huntsville campus, Multifunctional Room in the Math, Science, and CIS building and again on January 31, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Robotics Technology Park (RTP); Phase III building in Decatur.
The Alabama FAME Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) program incorporates an Associate of Applied Science Degree (AAS) in Advance Manufacturing and two years of paid industry experience.
Each year, approximately 20 students are selected to be a part of this exclusive program. Students offered the opportunity are selected by sponsor companies such as Asahi Kasei, Bruderer Machinery, EFi Automotive, GE Appliances, Georgia-Pacific, Packaging Corporation of America, Polaris, Snap-on Tools, Sonoco and Toyota.
The FAME program is ideal for students who have a high interest in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field or who have participated in activities such as the Best Robotics Competition or Project Lead the Way.
Students interested in applying must test into credit-bearing math and English courses based on their ACT or Accuplacer score.
Once enrolled in the program, students begin working with their sponsor company during the summer prior to the start of their coursework in the fall.
Starting wages are very competitive, and students have the potential for performance-based raises and bonuses throughout the program.
While not guaranteed, there is the option for sponsor companies to hire students upon graduation.
The program boasts a 100% placement rate for graduates seeking in-field employment. Students have the potential to graduate with an AAS degree in Advanced Manufacturing and two years of industry experience, without any school-related debt.
Interested students can apply through Calhoun’s website at www.calhoun.edu/fame until 11:59PM CST on March 15, 2019.
For more information, email fame@calhoun.edu or contact Kelli Morris at 256-306-2602.
