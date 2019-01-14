WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kay Ivey inauguration

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - For just the second time in Alabama’s history, the state will hold an inauguration ceremony for a female governor.
Of course, because of the circumstances surrounding her ascent to the office, Kay Ivey will take part in the ceremony with more than a year and a half of experience as the state’s chief executive already under her belt.
Ivey became Alabama’s 54th governor on April 10, 2017, after the resignation of Robert Bentley. She won a full term November after beating her Democratic challenger in the general election.
For her inauguration, the governor chose the theme “Keep Alabama Growing.” Ivey continues to preside over a state with a booming economy and historically low unemployment rates.
Details about the Jan. 14 inauguration - held a week earlier than most recent inaugurations - are still being made, but some information has been released.
The celebration actually started on Saturday with an inaugural celebration on the Gulf Coast that will featuring Platinum recording artist Neal McCoy at the Lodge at Gulf State Park.
Inauguration Day started at 8:15 a.m. with an invitation-only prayer service at First Baptist Church Montgomery.
At 10 a.m., the swearing in ceremony begins on the steps of the Alabama Capitol and will include all the state’s Constitutional officers.
A parade is scheduled to take place at noon down historic Dexter Avenue. (See map below)
At 7 p.m., an invitation-only Inaugural Gala will be held at the Montgomery Civic Center.
Kay Ivey’s inauguration comes a little over a half century after Lurleen B. Wallace became the state’s first female governor. While this is her first time being inaugurated as governor, Ivey has previously taken her place on the Capitol steps to be sworn in as state treasurer and lt. governor.
