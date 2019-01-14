2019 St. Jude Dream Home: Breaking ground!

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WBTV) - Thursday, January 10 marked the official start to the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Officials with WBTV, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and other businesses who will be donating time and materials to build the home, held a ground breaking ceremony at the home site.
The Dream Home will be built on a one-acre lot in the Goose Creek Farm subdivision. That is on Lawyers Road in Indian Trail right off I-485. The home will be a modern, farm house style. It will have four bedrooms, four bathrooms and be approximately 3,100 square feet. The estimated value of the home is $425,000 and will once again have custom features that will include a covered back porch with a fireplace!
WBTV’s Christine Sperow made two big announcements. Each year, tickets to win the Dream Home have sold out. So this year more tickets to win the home will be available for purchase at 17,000.
Also, celebrity designer Michael Moloney, of Extreme Home Makeover fame, will be designing “Michael’s Mystery Suite” in the home. He was in attendance for the groundbreaking in Indian Trail.
“For nine years on Extreme [Home Makeover] I got to design and do it well giving back and I missed that. So I reached out and here I am. I’m in my third year doing houses. It’s a great way to combine the things that I love and give back…do my share,” says Moloney.
“We were together this afternoon. We got a sneak peek of what it’s going to be. It’s going to be incredible,” says Jeff Newton with Newton Custom Homes and Realty, who is back for a fourth year building the Dream Home.
