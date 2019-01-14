2019 St. Jude Dream Home: Breaking ground!

The Dream Home will be built on a one-acre lot in the Goose Creek Farm subdivision. That is on Lawyers Road in Indian Trail right off I-485. The home will be a modern, farm house style. It will have four bedrooms, four bathrooms and be approximately 3,100 square feet. The estimated value of the home is $425,000 and will once again have custom features that will include a covered back porch with a fireplace!