Secretary of the Army to make stop at Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL (WAFF) - The Secretary of the Army will be visiting Redstone Arsenal on Tuesday and he will address the members of the media during his stop in North Alabama.
Mark T. Esper visited the installation a year ago to talk about his priorities- the Army’s readiness, modernization and reform.
Then in March, he spoke at the AUSA Global Force Symposium in Huntsville to discuss the new Futures Command, which focuses on modernization.
Two of eight cross-functional teams created to start up the command are based on Redstone Arsenal.
The new command streamlines the procurement process and makes things more efficient, he said.
"If I need to do something on a program, I have to talk to multiple people to find out where it is in the process. You need one person to go to and tell you where we are, how do we accelerate it, how do we get the cost down, or what's going on. That's what we're trying to get at," Esper stated at the conference.
Esper was sworn in as the 23rd Secretary of the United States Army on Nov. 17, 2017.
As secretary, he has statutory responsibility for all matters relating to the United States Army, to include the recruitment, organization, training, equipping, and care of 1.4 million active duty, National Guard, Reserve Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and their families.
Esper, an Army veteran, oversees everything from manpower and personnel to weapons systems and equipment acquisition.
He is expected to speak with Huntsville media outlets Tuesday afternoon.
