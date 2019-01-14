Rock the South moves to a new 140-acre location

Rock the South moves to a new 140-acre location
(Source: Rock the South/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | January 14, 2019 at 8:44 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 10:11 AM

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - Rock the South concert goers will now have more than 100-acres to party on this summer.

The music festival announced its new location Monday, Jan 14. The two-day event will now be held May 31-June 1 on a new 140-acres site at 1872 County Road in Cullman.

This year’s lineup hasn’t been announced.

Ticket holders can now enjoy on-site parking, camping space, VIP parking and RV parking.

And the secret is out… #RocktheSouth has officially moved locations but no worries y’all–it’s the same BIG party! Now, there are just 150 acres to have more fun on PLUS on-site camping and parking! 👏👏 Looking to score the first pair of Ultimate VIP tickets, Meet/Greet passes with all artists AND a free camping spot? Like and share this post for your chance to win! Winner will be randomly selected and announced on Wednesday, January 16th.

Posted by Rock the South on Monday, January 14, 2019

Organizers held Rock the South in a 15-acre space in Heritage Park for the past seven years.

Rock the South is estimated to have a $10 million economic impact on the city. But as the concert has grown, organizers started looking for a larger venue.

The concert raised over $139,000 this past year for Cullman County charities. The concert has played host to acts like Florida-Georgia Line and .38 Special. No word yet on when they’ll announce where or if the concert will be moved.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.