Rock the South moves to a new 140-acre location

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - Rock the South concert goers will now have more than 100-acres to party on this summer.
The music festival announced its new location Monday, Jan 14. The two-day event will now be held May 31-June 1 on a new 140-acres site at 1872 County Road in Cullman.
This year’s lineup hasn’t been announced.
Ticket holders can now enjoy on-site parking, camping space, VIP parking and RV parking.
Organizers held Rock the South in a 15-acre space in Heritage Park for the past seven years.
Rock the South is estimated to have a $10 million economic impact on the city. But as the concert has grown, organizers started looking for a larger venue.
The concert raised over $139,000 this past year for Cullman County charities. The concert has played host to acts like Florida-Georgia Line and .38 Special. No word yet on when they’ll announce where or if the concert will be moved.
