Public officials offer condolences for slain BPD officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Public officials and other police departments have released statements and expressed condolences to the Birmingham Police officer killed in this morning’s shooting.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith confirmed this morning that two officers had approached two suspects during a burglary around 1:59 a.m. this morning in the 900 block of 5th Ave. N. The suspect shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed.
One of the officers died and the other officer is in critical condition. One suspect is currently in custody, one suspect is receiving medical condition, and they are not sure if there is a third, outstanding suspect.
Mayor Randall Woodfin released the following statement:
Sgt. Wytasha Carter gave his life early this morning for the city he served. This husband and father was a true public servant and will be honored by each of us.
As this investigation continues, I ask that everyone pause and reflect on how our Birmingham police officers go out everyday to protect our community.
We also remain in prayer for the second officer who was shot along with Sgt. Carter. He is currently in critical condition.
As the scripture teaches us, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends."
Each day, Birmingham police officers risk their lives when they report for duty.
This is a time of mourning for our city, but please know our police officers are dedicated to justice and continued service for the people of Birmingham.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued the following statement:
“We began today with the heartbreaking news that Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed in the line of duty and a second officer still remains in critical condition. On behalf of the entire state of Alabama, I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers as we all mourn the death of Sergeant Carter, which came far too soon. This is a terrible loss for Sergeant Carter’s loved ones, his fellow law enforcement officers and our entire state. Let us keep Sergeant Carter, his wife and children close to our hearts during this difficult time.
I offer my fervent prayers to the second officer still fighting to stay alive. I also pray for the doctors, nurses and staff working to help this officer survive the tragedy. To this officer, know that the people of Alabama stand behind you.
We must never forget the tremendous sacrifice that our law enforcement make each and every day. We certainly will always remember Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter and his ultimate sacrifice for the people of Birmingham who he served so well."
The U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town of the Northern District of Alabama released the following statement:
This tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers all law enforcement face while we sleep. While they keep us safe. While they do the job. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the officers, the officer still fighting for life, and the fallen officer whose end of watch came much too soon.
The Birmingham City Council released the following statement:
On behalf of the Birmingham City Council, Please join me in lifting up our thoughts and prayers for the families of the officers shot this morning, as well as the men and women of Birmingham Police Department. Our officers make many sacrifices to keep us safe. Early this morning one officer made the ultimate sacrifice and another of our officers is still in critical condition.
The Birmingham City Council stands with the law abiding citizens, families, and victims, and will cooperatively work with Mayor Woodfin and other law enforcement agencies to combat this senseless act of violence.
We know the negative impact of gun violence on the health and safety of our communities must be met with swift and certain punishment. The Birmingham City Council fully stands behind all of the men and women of the Birmingham Police Department in their efforts to make sure justice is served.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway released the following statement:
My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the officers involved in today’s unfortunate shooting.
Sgt. Wytasha Carter was a courageous man and his sacrifice will be forever remembered.
My thoughts and prayers are with my fellow law enforcement colleagues. My office will be available to the Birmingham Police Department should any additional resources be needed.
