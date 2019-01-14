Person of interest sought in Decatur gas station robbery

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police are asking for help identifying a man in connection to a robbery.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. Jan. 8, Morgan County 911 received the call of a robbery at the Texaco located at 819 6th Ave. NE. Police say a male walked up to the store, put on a ski mask, then entered the business and brandished a firearm, demanding money.
The clerk provided an undisclosed about of money to the perpetrator, who fled on foot.
The man was seen on camera without the mask before he went inside.
If anyone has any information identifying this person, please contact detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.