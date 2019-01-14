Madison County Jail has $17 million operation costs annually

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you live in Madison County, there’s now a new sheriff. Kevin Turner was sworn in Monday and one of the first items on his agenda is looking at ways to improve the county jail.
Every year it costs about $17 million to operate the jail. On an average day, there’s 900 inmates locked up. Members of the Madison County Commission say there are several things that can take place to reduce the cost of the operations.
“Our judges see the highest case load of any circuit in the entire state of Alabama and so that’s our biggest need right now is more judges to protect that 6th Amendment,” says Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
The right to a speedy trail is beneficial for not only the inmates accused of crimes, but it would save your taxpayer dollars. Madison County Commissioners have agreed to renew a contract at the jail that costs $45 every day for every inmate who is locked up.
“I really believe that’s a discount to Madison County. In the numbers that I look at, it shows greater than $50 a day to incarcerate someone in the metro jail, health care, everything else that goes with it,” said Strong.
Newly elected sheriff Kevin Turner who was sworn in today says the jail is on his agenda.
“Definitely want to meet with the command staff and we have to advertise for a jail administrator. We need to do that, we need to look at the numbers and see which direction we are going to go in,” said Turner.
$17 million is a lot of money, but the commissioners say a lot of the inmates have problems that go deeper than just the crimes they’re accused of committing.
“82 percent of the people in jail are either addicted or mentally ill. There’s a lot of issues there that have got to be addressed,” said Strong.
One of the changes that’s already been announced here for the jail, nurse practitioners can now help psychiatrists when it comes to treating some of the inmates which will save some money.
