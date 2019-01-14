‘I’m back home now’: Kevin Turner sworn in as new Madison County sheriff

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Monday morning in the Madison County Courthouse, Kevin Turner was sworn in as the new sheriff of Madison County.
“It’s an exciting day. The campaign’s over with, it’s time to go to work now,” said Turner after being sworn in.
Supporters of Turner packed out the courtroom for the swearing in ceremony. From U.S. Attorney Jay Town to Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard, it is very clear that Turner is a well-liked, well-respected man in Madison County.
“To see him do what he has been able to do in his career and now he’s kind of at the pinnacle of his career, it’s really been an amazing day to see this,” said Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann."
Turner brings 26 years of law enforcement experience to the sheriff’s department. He began his career at the sheriff’s department, moving up in the ranks before moving over to the district attorney’s office. “I’m rooting for my friend, he’s worked hard to get here,” said Town.
Turner is inheriting a department that has several lawsuits filed against them but, he says everyone in the department will be held to a higher standard.
“Going forward, if someone violates or commits that type of act, we’re going to address it, discipline the situation and move forward that’s all you can do,” Turner said.
Turner said the first order of business is to have his chief operating officer Eddie Haulk and chief over administration Stacey Bates sworn in Monday afternoon. From there, he says they will “hit the ground running and have a meeting with the command staff and the other staff of the department.”
Turner has spent the last two months transitioning into the position. He credits the smooth transition to now former Sheriff Blake Dorning.
“Sheriff Dorning himself has opened his doors to me and I’ve been able to share office with him and just get a personal insight of what he has had to deal with over the years as far as operations of the department," Turner said.
Before closing the ceremony, Turner had a heartfelt message to the people he now serves: “To the guys of the sheriff’s department, I’m back home now>”
