Gov. Ivey orders flags flown at half-staff following shooting death of Birmingham police sergeant

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sgt. Wytasha Carter who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 900 block of 5th Avenue North.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says Carter and another officer approached two suspects during a burglary. One suspect shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed.
The other officer is in critical condition. One suspect is in custody and one suspect is in the hospital.
Flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on January 20.
