Cool & gloomy today, Big changes this weekend

The middle of the week looks to stay dry as we will see sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. That will bring temperatures back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Even warmer temperatures are expected as we move into the end of the week and for the first half of the weekend. While the first half of the week stays dry, it looks like the end of the week will be much more active. Rain will be here by Thursday with steadier showers most of the day. It is Saturday and Sunday that needs the most monitoring. Showers are back Friday night into Saturday and then a major blast of cold air looks to be here by Sunday. If there is still precipitation in the area it looks like we could see some snow showers!