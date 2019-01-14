Cool & gloomy today, Big changes this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Monday! It is a cool and gloomy start to the week out there today as some are battling fog. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 30s for much of the Valley.
Today is going to stay gloomy with overcast skies for much of the day. Because of that and a north wind at 5 to 10 mph, we will stay cool this afternoon with temperatures only climbing into the low 40s.
As clouds clear out overnight tonight we are expecting colder temperatures to settle in. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight as wind stays calm.
The middle of the week looks to stay dry as we will see sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. That will bring temperatures back into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Even warmer temperatures are expected as we move into the end of the week and for the first half of the weekend. While the first half of the week stays dry, it looks like the end of the week will be much more active.
Rain will be here by Thursday with steadier showers most of the day. It is Saturday and Sunday that needs the most monitoring.
Showers are back Friday night into Saturday and then a major blast of cold air looks to be here by Sunday. If there is still precipitation in the area it looks like we could see some snow showers!
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.