Chuy’s to open first Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Chuy’s Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is planning to open its first Huntsville location this spring.
The restaurant will be located at Merchants Square at Bob Wallace Avenue.
Chuy’s was founded in Austin, Texas, in 1982. Chuy’s menu features authentic dishes created with hand rolled tortillas made fresh all day on a traditional comal in the dining room.
“We’re so excited to bring Chuy’s to Huntsville. Since opening stores in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, we’ve received so many requests to open in the booming Huntsville area and we are thrilled to give Huntsville their own home for fresh Tex-Mex,” said aid Gil Minor, local owner and operator for the new Chuy’s in Huntsville
Customer favorites include Stuffed Chile Rellenos, Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchiladas, and Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos.
Chuy’s will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner: from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Their happy hour will be Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition to discounted drinks, fresh-squeezed lime margaritas and hand shaken Texas Martinis, happy hour customers can enjoy Chuy’s famous Fully-Loaded Nacho Car full of complimentary fresh chips, salsa, queso, taco meat, beans, and more.
For more information about Chuy’s Alabama restaurants, visit Chuy’s Huntsville Facebook page or Chuys.com.
