For 63 years, he was Mark Chacon; thanks to a mix-up, he’s now John Doe

MODESTO, CA (KTXL/CNN) – Mark Chacon has built a life, a home and a loving family in California for the past 50 years.
But the 63-year-old grandfather now fears that could all be stripped away.
"At that time, I can't think of nothing. Just in my mind, I said, ’I don't know what I did or what happened,’" Chacon said.
The Chacon family said the Department of Motor Vehicles has accused Mr. Chacon of identity theft.
His daughter, Tina Aguilar, said it’s all a big mix-up.
"It's not like he lived underground. I mean, he raised three kids, he bought a home, he worked the same job for 45 years," Aguilar stressed.
Chacon said he got a letter from the DMV back in Oct. 2017 which stated he needed to renew his license and that the department placed a control stop on his record.
The family said all the DMV would say is that he's under investigation.
A month later police, officers swarmed their home. Mr. Chacon was handcuffed and taken in.
"Well, when it all went happened it was very frightening, very scary," said Vicki Chacon, Mark’s wife of 40 years.
She said they had no idea what was happening until an officer spoke up.
"You know your husbands up for identity theft and I said, 'what?'" Vicki Chacon recalled.
The family posted bail, but authorities took his drivers license, his birth certificate and his identity
"He has no ID. He's a John Doe," Aguilar said.
A deputy district attorney in Stanislaus County said the DMV did refer the Chacon case to them. They ultimately decided not to file charges against Mr. Chacon because they did not find any criminal intent, nor criminal history.
Soon after, the family was handed this death certificate for a Mark Chacon, who only lived for eight days.
The same Chacon named in the Tulare County birth certificate his mother Eva Hernandez gave him.
She died in 2013.
“There's nobody to talk to, to get any definitive answers," Aguilar said.
Mr. Chacon said he first saw his birth certificate when he needed a driver’s license as a teenager.
"We don't know who he is. He could be a stolen child," Aguilar stressed.
Now, the family fears hell be deported.
"Because he has no name and I'm scared they're going to take him away from me," Mrs. Chacon said.
So, Chacon stays locked up in his own home. The family said they were given two options: start over with a new name or fight
“It’s the only thing that we’ve been after, is to restore what’s his, what he’s worked all his life for,” Aguilar said.
Copyright 2019 KTXL via CNN. All rights reserved.