62-year-old man shot, robbed while opening doors to church

The suspects then stole the victim’s truck, a blue 2018 Dodge Ram

By Josh Carter | January 13, 2019 at 10:19 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 1:34 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A deadly shooting occurred this morning around 9:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hill Avenue in Jackson.

Police say the 62-year-old victim was found laying on the outside of New Bethany Church where he had been shot and killed. The suspects then robbed the victim and stole his truck, a blue 2018 Dodge Ram. The tag number is A110355.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
The suspects are also traveling in an older model green pickup truck with a damaged rear windshield.

