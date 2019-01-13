56-year-old man dead following Saturday night wreck in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Police in Huntsville have released information on a Saturday night wreck on Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville police tell us 56-year-old Jeffrey Draper was driving on Wall Triana Highway when he pulled over into the parking lot of a Jack’s and hit an unoccupied car.
Police responded to the scene. When they arrived, Draper was awake and alert. He told police that he had pulled into the parking lot because he was feeling sick.
As first responders began taking Draper to the hospital, he suddenly lost consciousness and stopped breathing. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. They believe a medical condition caused the wreck and ultimately led to Draper’s death.
The crash is not believed to have played a role in his death.
The vehicles involved received very minor damage.
