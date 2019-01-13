One officer dead, one in critical condition after B’ham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have confirmed that one officer has died and one is critically wounded after an overnight shooting near downtown Birmingham.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith confirmed this morning that two officers had approached two suspects during a burglary around 1:59 a.m. this morning in the 900 block of 5th Ave. N. The suspect shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed.
One of the officers died and the other officer is in critical condition. One suspect is currently in custody, one suspect is receiving medical condition, and they are not sure if there is a third, outstanding suspect.
“This is one of the roughest hours of your career. There’s not a chief, not an officer, that ever wants to have to deal with this," Chief Smith says. "This is a very, very difficult thing for the family. A very difficult thing for the department.”
Chief Smith confirmed there had been burglaries in the area and that the officers were working the investigation at the time of the shooting. Chief Smith does not know if those break-ins are related.
“The main thing is that we’re here for them. We’re going to do everything that we can to support them," says Chief Smith when asked about the family. "This is a very difficult time. There are members of the department who have worked with them for years. They are hurting like everyone else.”
