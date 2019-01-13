Nearly 10 employees leaving Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office after new sheriff takes over

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Almost 10 employees with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are set to leave the department with the new sheriff taking over.
Those employees have either left their jobs or are not being retained by the new sheriff, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
Those employees include two investigators and three captains.
Three staff members are leaving through retirement.
Incoming Lawrence County sheriff Max Sanders says, “I’m not getting rid of people because I don’t like them...We’re restructuring the staff to put more deputies on the road, and their jobs are no longer needed within the department.”
So far, the sheriff’s office has received 25 applicants for two deputy positions.
Sanders is set to officially take office on Monday.
